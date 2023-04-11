Xponance Inc. Buys 1,089 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,642,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,602,000 after buying an additional 2,050,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,156,000 after buying an additional 1,712,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,731,000 after acquiring an additional 140,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $48.21.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

