Xponance Inc. Buys 2,578 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BKI opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.