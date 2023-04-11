Xponance Inc. Buys 303 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day moving average is $105.59. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $121.60.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

