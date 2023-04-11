Xponance Inc. Buys 709 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 385,514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 323,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 172,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,783. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 7.1 %

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. UBS Group cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $120.66. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.16%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

See Also

