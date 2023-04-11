Xponance Inc. Buys 794 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 26,391 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,426,000 after acquiring an additional 263,062 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.95. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 over the last 90 days. 36.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

