Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 187,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Coty by 4.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 472,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.93.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

