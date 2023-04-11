Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $9,892,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

NYSE HIW opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

