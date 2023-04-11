Xponance Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,276,000 after buying an additional 992,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,237,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 62,562 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

