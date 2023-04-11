Xponance Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RARE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 151.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,909 shares of company stock worth $221,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of RARE opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.13). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 194.71% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The business had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of genetic diseases. Its products include Crysvita, Mepsevii, Dojolvi, and Evkeeza. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis in April 2010, and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

