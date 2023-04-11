Xponance Inc. Has $366,000 Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Confluent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Confluent by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 15,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,690,484 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,743 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

