Xponance Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,401 shares of company stock valued at $32,256,528. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

LSXMK stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.