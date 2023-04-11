Xponance Inc. Has $401,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

CHK stock opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average is $90.50.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.