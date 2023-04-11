Xponance Inc. Has $402,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $143.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $160.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

