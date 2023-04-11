Xponance Inc. Has $409,000 Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,774,000 after buying an additional 49,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,755,000 after purchasing an additional 90,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 1.2 %

BOH stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

