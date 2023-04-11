Xponance Inc. Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,304,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 434,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82,001 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,668 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 40.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 62,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

