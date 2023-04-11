Xponance Inc. Has $430,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,941 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in News by 415.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in News by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in News by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in News by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
News Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NWS opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.
News Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at News
In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
News Company Profile
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
