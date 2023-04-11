Xponance Inc. Has $462,000 Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 208,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares in the company, valued at $490,673,718.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan bought 208,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,123,127 shares in the company, valued at $490,673,718.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $1,833,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.5 %

RYAN opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 0.44. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.