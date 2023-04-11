Xponance Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ICU Medical by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $173.41 on Tuesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $128.90 and a one year high of $233.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.60 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

