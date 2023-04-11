Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enovis in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Price Performance

Enovis stock opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $72.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at $922,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENOV. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

