Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lyft by 567.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,839,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

