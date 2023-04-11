Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

