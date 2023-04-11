Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,443,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,467,000 after buying an additional 64,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after buying an additional 446,601 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,576,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,348,000 after buying an additional 973,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Price Performance

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,438,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,438,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,928 shares of company stock worth $235,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

TXG opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.75.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

