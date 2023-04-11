Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 38,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Raymond James increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

GLPI opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.83. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.06%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

