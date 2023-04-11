Xponance Inc. Invests $346,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

