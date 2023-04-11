Xponance Inc. Invests $367,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

