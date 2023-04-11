Xponance Inc. Makes New $464,000 Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 0.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Westlake by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 0.3% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WLK. UBS Group upped their price target on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.93.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $115.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.36. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

