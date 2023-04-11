Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,244 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after buying an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after buying an additional 126,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NSA opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Stories

