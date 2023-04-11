Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,398 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GH. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 242.65% and a negative net margin of 145.61%. The business had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

