Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,503 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in agilon health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in agilon health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in agilon health by 236.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of agilon health by 11.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $107,488.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,685.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,493. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AGL opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.23 and a beta of 1.13. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

