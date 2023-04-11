Xponance Inc. Purchases 323 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $117.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.58. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $134.81.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($2.82). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $333.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.51 million. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $2,016,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,378,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,603,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IPGP shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

