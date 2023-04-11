Xponance Inc. Purchases 3,443 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $73.46.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

