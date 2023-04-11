Xponance Inc. Purchases 448 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 40.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $166.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

