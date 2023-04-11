Xponance Inc. Purchases 451 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 187,551 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.43.

Carter’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.10%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Articles

