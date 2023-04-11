Xponance Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.