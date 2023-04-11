Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,051 Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EQH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Articles

