Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,868 Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Qiagen by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,696,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE:QGEN opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

