Xponance Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,203 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 34.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Aramark by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,479,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342,296 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Aramark by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 37.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 60,315 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Aramark Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ARMK opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. Aramark has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Stories

