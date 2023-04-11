Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.
Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.2 %
COLM stock opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.
Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.
Columbia Sportswear Profile
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.
