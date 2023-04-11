Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.2 %

COLM stock opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

