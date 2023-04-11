Xponance Inc. Raises Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of BILL by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in BILL by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $217.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BILL from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

BILL Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

