Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Alteryx by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $73.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

