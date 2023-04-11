Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

New Relic Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NEWR opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. Research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,093,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,207,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,873 shares of company stock worth $2,115,038 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Relic Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.