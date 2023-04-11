Xponance Inc. Sells 1,433 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CNX Resources by 39.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CNX opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

