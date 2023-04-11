YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in YETI by 74.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of YETI by 35.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in YETI by 128.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in YETI by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

