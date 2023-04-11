ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.1 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

NYSE ZTO opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

