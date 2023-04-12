11,484 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,714 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,927,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after purchasing an additional 404,708 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

