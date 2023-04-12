12,927 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 7.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in MSA Safety by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth about $5,288,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of MSA opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $146.33.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

