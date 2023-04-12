2,145 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 84,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $567,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

