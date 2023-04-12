24,078 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

