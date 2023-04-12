24,078 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.
BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XONE opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83.
BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.