2,502 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.99.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.69.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.