2,623 Shares in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,623 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 661,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 612,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ INDB opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.81 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on INDB. Raymond James started coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Independent Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.